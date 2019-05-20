Return of Undocumented Afghans - Weekly Situation Report (12-18 May 2019)

Highlights

184,185 total returns from Iran and Pakistan since 01 Jan 2019

171,521 total returns from Iran since 01 Jan 2019

9,411 total returns from Pakistan since 01 Jan 2019

8,436 undocumented Afghans returned from Iran

258 undocumented Afghans returned from Pakistan

11% of returnees from Iran (937 individuals) assisted

56% of returnees from Pakistan (144 individuals) assisted

Return from Iran

According to the Border Monitoring Team of the Directorate of Refugees and Repatriation (DoRR), a total of 8,436 undocumented Afghans spontaneously returned or were deported from Iran through the Milak (Nimroz) and Herat (Islam Qala) border crossings between 12-18 May 2019, 6% less than in the previous week (8,978). 3,145 returned voluntarily, 5,291 were deported. This brings the total number of undocumented returnees from Iran since 01 January 2019 to 171,521. IOM provided post-arrival humanitarian assistance to 937 (11%) undocumented Afghans deported from Iran at its Transit Centers in Nimroz and Herat, including 94 Unaccompanied Migrant Children, 33 Medical Cases, 105 members of Single Parent Families, 20 Physically Disabled, 60 Special Cases, 18 Unaccompanied Elderly, 16 Drug Addicted, 20 members of a Poor Family, 3 Single Females and 566 members of Deported Families.