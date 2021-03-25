Afghanistan + 2 more

Return of Undocumented Afghans - Weekly Situation Report (12-18 March 2021) [EN/PS/Dari]

2021 Highlights

  • 224,098 total returns from Iran and Pakistan since 01 January 2021

  • 221,659 total returns from Iran in 2021

  • 2,439 total returns from Pakistan in 2021

Over the past week 32,229 undocumented Afghans returned from Iran with 5% of returnees from Iran (1,640 individuals) assisted

Over the past week 348 undocumented Afghans returned from Pakistan with 92% of returnees from Pakistan (319 individuals) assisted.

Return from Iran

According to the Border Monitoring Team of the Directorate of Refugees and Repatriation (DoRR), a total of 32,229 Afghans returned from Iran through the Nimroz (Milak) and Herat (Islam Qala) borders between 12-18 March 2021. 15,150 persons returned voluntarily and 17,079 were deported. This represents a 15% increase in the total number of returns from the previous week.

Since 01 January 2021, the total number of undocumented returnees from Iran is 221,659 individuals. IOM provided post-arrival humanitarian assistance to 1,640 (5%) undocumented Afghans at the IOM Transit Centers in Herat and Nimroz during the past week.

International Organization for Migration
