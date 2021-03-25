Return of Undocumented Afghans - Weekly Situation Report (12-18 March 2021) [EN/PS/Dari]

2021 Highlights

224,098 total returns from Iran and Pakistan since 01 January 2021

221,659 total returns from Iran in 2021

2,439 total returns from Pakistan in 2021

Over the past week 32,229 undocumented Afghans returned from Iran with 5% of returnees from Iran (1,640 individuals) assisted

Over the past week 348 undocumented Afghans returned from Pakistan with 92% of returnees from Pakistan (319 individuals) assisted.

Return from Iran

According to the Border Monitoring Team of the Directorate of Refugees and Repatriation (DoRR), a total of 32,229 Afghans returned from Iran through the Nimroz (Milak) and Herat (Islam Qala) borders between 12-18 March 2021. 15,150 persons returned voluntarily and 17,079 were deported. This represents a 15% increase in the total number of returns from the previous week.

Since 01 January 2021, the total number of undocumented returnees from Iran is 221,659 individuals. IOM provided post-arrival humanitarian assistance to 1,640 (5%) undocumented Afghans at the IOM Transit Centers in Herat and Nimroz during the past week.