Return of Undocumented Afghans - Weekly Situation Report (12-18 July 2020)

Highlights

388,103 total returns from Iran and Pakistan since 01 January 2020

386,176 total returns from Iran

1,927 total returns from Pakistan

Over the past week 13,495 undocumented

Afghans returned from Iran with 10% of returnees from Iran (1,332 individuals) assisted

Over the past week 29 undocumented Afghans returned from Pakistan through Spin Boldak border. The border remains formally closed.

Return from Iran

According to the Border Monitoring Team of the Directorate of Refugees and Repatriation (DoRR), a total of 13,495 Afghans returned from Iran through the Nimroz (Milak) and Herat (Islam Qala) borders between 12-18 July 2020, a 27% increase from the previous week (10,604). 5,660 persons returned voluntarily and 7,835 were deported. Since 01 January 2020, the total number of undocumented returnees from Iran is 386,176 individuals. IOM provided postarrival humanitarian assistance to 1,332 (10%) of all undocumented Afghans from Iran at its Transit Centers in Herat and Nimroz during the past week. IOM is highlighting the high level of deportations of Afghans from Iran in recent weeks linked to a marked increase in cross border flows back into Iran.