02 Feb 2020

Return of Undocumented Afghans - Weekly Situation Report (12 - 18 Jan 2020) [EN/Dari/PS]

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 18 Jan 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (526.28 KB)English version
preview
Download PDF (702.62 KB)Dari version
preview
Download PDF (549.22 KB)Pashto version

Highlights

15,993 total returns from Iran and Pakistan since 01 January 2020

15,550 total returns from Iran

443 total returns from Pakistan

4,862 undocumented Afghans returned from Iran with 9% of returnees from Iran (438 individuals) assisted

136 undocumented Afghans returned from Pakistan with 94% of returnees from Pakistan (128 individuals) assisted.

Return from Iran

According to the Border Monitoring Team of the Directorate of Refugees and Repatriation (DoRR), a total of 4,862 undocumented Afghans spontaneously returned or were deported from Iran through the Milak (Nimroz) and Herat (Islam Qala) border crossings between 12-18 Jan 2020, a 27% decrease from the previous week (6,641). 1,913 persons returned voluntarily and 2,949 were deported. Since 01 January 2020, the total number of undocumented returnees from Iran is 15,550 individuals. IOM provided post-arrival humanitarian assistance to 438 (9%) undocumented Afghans at its Transit Centers, including 53 Unaccompanied Migrant Children, 58 Medical Cases, 2 members of Single Parent Families, 5 Physically Disabled persons, 10 Unaccompanied Elderly persons, 1 Single Female, 134 members of deported families, and 25 persons with substance abuse concerns.

