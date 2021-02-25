Return of Undocumented Afghans - Weekly Situation Report (12-18 February 2021)

HIGHLIGHTS

110,254 total returns from Iran & Pakistan since 01 January 2021

109,064 total returns from Iran in 2021

1,190 total returns from Pakistan in 2021

Over the past week, 22,034 undocumented Afghans returned from Iran with 6% of returnees from Iran (1,331 individuals) assisted

Over the past week, 314 undocumented Afghans returned from Pakistan with 91% of returnees from Pakistan (287 individuals) assisted

Migration Health

As of February 2021, funding availability in Afghanistan for all major health stakeholders and COVID-19 response agencies is ending. It is critical that additional funding resources are made available to ensure that essential response functions inclusive of Rapid Response Teams, surveillance, support to laboratory testing, PPE provision and health education/community engagement can continue without a gap and vaccination preparedness towards eventual delivery and roll out can proceed.

In 2021, 91,429 patients have been served by IOM’s Migration Health Unit in Nimroz, Herat, Kandahar and Nangarhar provinces with basic health care- outpatient consultations, maternal, child and neo-natal health care, reproductive health, family planning and COVID-19 response. Programming is supported by the UK’s FCDO, DG ECHO, CERF, and the United States’ Bureau for Population, Refugees and Migration (BPRM). During the past week a total of 11,282 patients were served by IOM’s 7 mobile health teams, inclusive of 3,731 outpatient consultations, health education sessions for 11,282 persons and psychosocial counselling sessions for 2,238 patients. Under the Global Fund multi-country TB grant in partnership with UNDP, a total of 7,297 undocumented Afghans were screened for tuberculosis at the Zero Point Reception Centres in Herat, Nimroz, Kandahar and Nangarhar. Of the total screened, 251 presumptive TB cases were identified and samples lab tested and 7 persons were confirmed positive for TB.