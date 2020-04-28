Return of Undocumented Afghans - Weekly Situation Report (12 - 18 April 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

257,080 total returns from Iran & Pakistan since 01 January 2020

255,247 total returns from Iran

1,833 total returns from Pakistan

Over the past week 12,250 undocumented Afghans returned from Iran with 26% of returnees from Iran (3,136 individuals) assisted

Over the past week 0 undocumented Afghans returned from Pakistan due to the closure of the Afghan-Pakistan frontier.

Migration Health

During the past week, IOM's Mobile Health Teams served 7,480 patients in need of health services with 69,530 patients served since the beginning of MHT programming in late January under DFID and CERF funding. 15 health staff are presently deployed to major border crossing points with Iran to provide support to ongoing COVID-19 response efforts inclusive. Over 100 community health workers have also been trained on personal protective measures in Nimroz and Herat and new trainings are planned in the coming weeks.

Under Migration Health’s Global Fund’s multi-country TB grant, a total of 11,427 undocumented Afghans were screened for tuberculosis in IOM Transit Centers over the past week. Of the total screened, 1,739 persons were screened from Out Patient consultations, 50 persons were identified and 20 were tested to be presumptive TB cases who have since been referred for treatment