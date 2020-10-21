Return of Undocumented Afghans - Weekly Situation Report (11 - 17 Oct 2020)

Highlights

644,120 total returns from Iran and Pakistan since 01 January 2020

638,733 total returns from Iran

5,387 total returns from Pakistan

Over the past week 21,762 undocumented Afghans returned from Iran with 5% of returnees from Iran (1,098 individuals) assisted

Over the past week 78 undocumented Afghans returned from Pakistan with 100% of returnees from Pakistan (78 individuals) assisted

Return from Iran

According to the Border Monitoring Team of the Directorate of Refugees and Repatriation (DoRR), a total of 21,762 Afghans returned from Iran through the Nimroz (Milak) and Herat (Islam Qala) borders between 11-17 Oct 2020, a 13% increase from the previous week (19,254). 14,416 persons returned voluntarily and 7,346 were deported. Since 01 January 2020, the total number of undocumented returnees from Iran is 638,733 individuals. IOM provided post-arrival humanitarian assistance to 1,098 (5%) of all undocumented Afghans at the IOM Transit Centers in Herat and Nimroz during the past week.

Coronavirus Update

IOM is actively supporting the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) and WHO in addressing preparedness and emergency coordination actions through its Cross Border Return, Migration Health and Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Units.

IOM support is primarily focused across 4 of WHO’s Global Response Pillars include 1. Coordination; 2. Risk Communication and Community Engagement; 3. Surveillance/DTM; and 4. Points of Entry. Activities include training for frontline health workers, deployment of staffing to areas of need including placement in health facilities, secondment of staff to cross border surveillance, material support of PPE and other equipment, ambulance based referral services, distribution of MOPH-WHO IEC materials and community level awareness raising and sensitization efforts through health education sessions including within Displacement Tracking Matrix focus group discussions in over 12,000 settlements across 34 provinces. For more information please refer to https:// afghanistan.iom.int/IOM-COVID-19-Response