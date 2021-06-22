Return of Undocumented Afghans - Weekly Situation Report (11 - 17 June 2021) [EN/PS/Dari]

2021 Highlights

565,587 total returns from Iran and Pakistan since 01 January 2021

559,240 total returns from Iran in 2021

6,347 total returns from Pakistan in 2021

Over the past week 27,443 undocumented Afghans returned from Iran with 3% of returnees from Iran (942 individuals) assisted (684 men and 258 women)

Over the past week 388 undocumented Afghans returned from Pakistan with 100% of returnees from Pakistan (388 individuals) assisted (207 men and 181 women)

Return from Iran

According to the Border Monitoring Team of the Directorate of Refugees and Repatriation (DoRR), a total of 27,443 Afghans returned from Iran through the Nimroz (Milak) and Herat (Islam Qala) borders between 11-17 June 2021. 14,400 persons returned voluntarily and 13,043 were deported. Since 01 January 2021, the total number of undocumented returnees from Iran is 559,240 individuals- a 66.4% increase over the same period in 2020. IOM provided post-arrival humanitarian assistance to 942 (3%) undocumented Afghans at the IOM Transit Centers in Herat and Nimroz during the past week. Assistance levels continue to be limited by a lack of funding and bear no relation to the vulnerability of the returning population.

On 29 April, the Government of Iran announced a border closure with Afghanistan to prevent the transmission of COVID-19. Afghan nationals including migrants will still be allowed to return home during this period.