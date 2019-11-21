21 Nov 2019

Return of Undocumented Afghans - Weekly Situation Report (10 - 16 November 2019) [EN/Dari/PS]

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 21 Nov 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (508.88 KB)English version
preview
Download PDF (453.44 KB)Pashto Version
preview
Download PDF (690.74 KB)Dari Version

Highlights

439,100 total returns from Iran and Pakistan since 01 Jan 2019

420,539 total returns from Iran

18,561 total returns from Pakistan

12,188 undocumented Afghans returned from Iran this week with 6% of returnees from Iran (787 individuals) assisted

343 undocumented Afghans returned from Pakistan this week with 80% of returnees from Pakistan (275 individuals) assisted.

Return from Iran

According to the Border Monitoring Team of the Directorate of Refugees and Repatriation (DoRR), a total of 12,188 undocumented Afghans spontaneously returned or were deported from Iran through the Milak (Nimroz) and Herat (Islam Qala) border crossings between 10—16 November 2019, a 4% increase from the previous week (11,719). 4,523 persons returned voluntarily and 7,665 were deported. This brings the total number of undocumented returnees from Iran to 420,539 in 2019. IOM provided post-arrival humanitarian assistance to 787 (6%) undocumented Afghans deported from Iran at its Transit Centers in Herat, including 89 Unaccompanied Migrant Children, 42 Medical Cases, 42 members of Single Parent Families, 6 Physically Disabled persons, 16 Unaccompanied Elderly persons, 3 Single Females, 151 members of deported families, and 16 persons with substance abuse concerns.

Return from Pakistan

According to the Border Monitoring Team of the Directorate of Refugees and Repatriation (DoRR), a total of 328 undocumented Afghans spontaneously returned and 15 were deported from Pakistan through the Torkham and Spin Boldak border crossings between 10—16 November 2019, a 14% increase compared to the previous week (300). The total number of undocumented Afghan returnees from Pakistan in 2019 is now 18,561. IOM provided post-arrival assistance to 275 (80%) undocumented returnees from Pakistan over the past week.

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.