19 Feb 2019

Return of Undocumented Afghans - Weekly Situation Report (10 - 16 February 2019)

Highlights

  • 47,403 total returns from Iran and Pakistan since 01 Jan 2019
  • 45,390 total returns from Iran since 01 Jan 2019 2,013 total returns from Pakistan since 01 Jan 2019
  • 5,085 undocumented Afghans returned from Iran 319 undocumented Afghans returned from Pakistan
  • 8% of returnees from Iran (382 individuals) assisted
  • 88% of returnees from Pakistan (294 individuals) assisted

Return from Iran

A total of 5,085 undocumented Afghans spontaneously returned or were deported from Iran through the Milak (Nimroz) and Herat (Islam Qala) border crossings between 10—10 Feb 2019, 6% less than in the previous week (5,387). 2,156 returned voluntarily, 2,929 were deported. This brings the total number of undocumented returnees from Iran since 01 January 2018 to 45,390. IOM provided post-arrival humanitari- an assistance to 382 (8%) undocumented Afghans deported from Iran at its Transit Centers in Nimroz and Herat, including 49 Unaccompanied Migrant Children (UMC), 50 Medical Cases (MC), 44 members of Single Parent Families (SP), 10 Physically Disabled (PD), 62 Special Cases (SC), 4 Unaccompanied Elderly (UE), 2 Drug Addicted (DA), 20 members of a Poor Family (PF), 3 Single Females (SF) and 1 Chronically Ill (CI).

