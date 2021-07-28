Return of Undocumented Afghans - Weekly Situation Report (09-22 JULY 2021) [EN/PS/Dari]

2021 Highlights

658,975 total returns from Iran and Pakistan since 01 January 2021

652,060 total returns from Iran in 2021. Over the past two weeks 30,927 undocumented Afghans returned from Iran with 5% or 1,599 individuals assisted (1,083 men and 516 women)

6,915 total returns from Pakistan in 2021. Over the past two weeks 69 undocumented Afghans returned from Pakistan with 100% or 69 individuals assisted (29 men and 40 women)

Funding Needs Against a funding request of USD 29.7 million in 2021, IOM has only received 5% of its requirement.

Migration Health

In 2021, 201,361 patients have been served by IOM’s Migration Health Unit in Nimroz, Herat, Kandahar and Nangarhar provinces with basic health care- outpatient consultations, maternal, child and neo-natal health care, reproductive health, family planning and COVID-19 response. Programming is supported by CERF, US BPRM and the Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund.

During the past two weeks a total of 3,907 patients were served by IOM’s 7 mobile health teams, inclusive of 2,850 outpatient consultations, health education sessions for 3,907 persons and psychosocial counselling sessions for 173 patients.

Under the Global Fund multi-country TB grant in partnership with UNDP, a total of 8,513 undocumented Afghans were screened for tuberculosis at the Zero Point Reception Centers in Herat, Nimroz, Kandahar and Nangarhar. Of the total screened, 125 presumptive TB cases were identified and 1 were detected cases.

Protection

IOM’s Protection programme has supported supported 2,013 undocumented returnee households (2,682 women, 2,517 men, 4,149 girls and 4,748 boys) comprising at least one Person with Specific Needs (PSN) in 2021 through provision of timely information, facilitating safe and dignified access to services, and provision of one-off assistance including cash to mitigate identified protection risks and avoid resorting to negative coping mechanisms when referral pathways are exhausted.

With screening staff operating at the Herat and Nimroz borders and case workers in 11 provinces of return, the Protection team caseload this week included case management assessments for 119 new PSN households (176 women, 155 men, 246 girls, 287 boys) in Herat, Ghor, Nimroz, Kabul, Takhar, Sar-e-Pul, Faryab, Balkh, Nangarhar, and Badakhshan. These cases included 53 children at risk, 25 persons with serious medical conditions, 20 women at risk, 13 persons with disabilities, 10 older persons at risk, 9 single parents, and 3 separated or unaccompanied children. 29 undocumented returnee households (7 women, 9 men, 18 girls, 35 boys) received Post-arrival support services (e.g. provision of mobile phones, family tracing, and transportation) and case management assessments were conducted for all 119 cases.