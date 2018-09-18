Return of Undocumented Afghans - Weekly Situation Report (09 - 15 September 2018)

Highlights

562,341 total returns from Iran and Pakistan since 01 Jan 2018

537,710 total returns from Iran since 01 Jan 2018

24,631 total returns from Pakistan since 01 Jan 2018

15,664 undocumented Afghans returned from Iran

969 undocumented Afghans returned from Pakistan

3% of returnees from Iran (474 individuals) assisted

89% of returnees from Pakistan (859 individuals) assisted

Situation Overview

Since 01 January 2018, IOM is responding to the return of over 562,000 undocumented Afghans from Pakistan and Iran.

Undocumented returns from Iran in particular are seeing a massive increase of more than 200,000 to over 460,000 total between January-July 2018 versus 187,000 during the same time period in 2017, largely driven by recent political and economic issues in Iran including massive currency devaluation. As Afghans primarily work in the informal economy in Iran the demand for this type of work is drastically reduced. Further as all Afghans typically send home their earnings in the form of monthly remittances, the Afghan economy itself, already evident in the drought affected provinces of Herat, Badghis and Ghor, is suffering direct and immediate effects.