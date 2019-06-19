19 Jun 2019

Return of Undocumented Afghans - Weekly Situation Report (09-15 June 2019)

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 15 Jun 2019
Highlights

215,434 total returns from Iran and Pakistan since 01 Jan 2019

205,125 total returns from Iran

10,309 total returns from Pakistan 9,284 undocumented Afghans returned from Iran with 7% of returnees from Iran (618 individuals) assisted

321 undocumented Afghans returned from Pakistan with 97% of returnees from Pakistan (312 individuals) assisted

Return from Iran

According to the Border Monitoring Team of the Directorate of Refugees and Repatriation (DoRR), a total of 9,284 undocumented Afghans spontaneously returned or were deported from Iran through the Milak (Nimroz) and Herat (Islam Qala) border crossings between 09-15 June 2019, 124 % more than the previous week (4,137). 4,122 returned voluntarily, 5,162 were deported. This brings the total number of undocumented returnees from Iran since 01 January 2019 to 205,125. IOM provided post-arrival humanitarian assistance to 618 (7%) undocumented Afghans deported from Iran at its Transit Centers in Nimroz and Herat, including 66 Unaccompanied Migrant Children, 17 Medical Cases, 70 members of Single Parent Families, 13 Physically Disabled persons, 17 Special Cases, 20 Unaccompanied Elderly, 4 Single Females and 220 members of deported families and 182 poor families.

