Return of Undocumented Afghans - Weekly Situation Report (09 - 15 Feb 2020)

Highlights

46,162 total returns from Iran and Pakistan since 01 January 2020

45,113 total returns from Iran

1,049 total returns from Pakistan

7,675 undocumented Afghans returned from Iran with 17% of returnees from Iran (1,315 individuals) assisted

198 undocumented Afghans returned from Pakistan with 86% of returnees from Pakistan (171) individuals) assisted

Return from Iran

According to the Border Monitoring Team of the Directorate of Refugees and Repatriation (DoRR), a total of 7,675 undocumented Afghans spontaneously returned or were deported from Iran through the Milak (Nimroz) and Herat (Islam Qala) border crossings between 09-15 February 2020, an 8% decrease from the previous week (8,373). 2,918 persons returned voluntarily and 4,757 were deported. Since 01 January 2020, the total number of undocumented returnees from Iran is 46,162 individuals. IOM provided postarrival humanitarian assistance to 1,315 (17%) undocumented Afghans at its Transit Centers, including 116 Unaccompanied Migrant Children, 74 Medical Cases, 33 members of Single Parent Families, 11 Physically Disabled persons, 18 Unaccompanied Elderly persons, 230 members of deported families, 10 persons with substance abuse concerns, 7 single female and 815 members of poor families.