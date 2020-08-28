Return of Undocumented Afghans - Weekly Situation Report (09 - 15 Aug 2020)

Highlights

449,213 total returns from Iran and Pakistan since 01 January 2020

447,206 total returns from Iran

2,007 total returns from Pakistan

Over the past week 17,574 undocumented Afghans returned from Iran with 8% of returnees from Iran (1,395 individuals) assisted

Over the past week 44 undocumented Afghans returned from Pakistan through Torkham and Spin Boldak borders. The border remains officially closed.

Return from Iran

According to the Border Monitoring Team of the Directorate of Refugees and Repatriation (DoRR), a total of 17,574 Afghans returned from Iran through the Nimroz (Milak) and Herat (Islam Qala) borders between 09-15 August 2020, a 71% increase from the previous week (10,251). 8,868 persons returned voluntarily and 8,706 were deported. Since 01 January 2020, the total number of undocumented returnees from Iran is 447,206 individuals. IOM provided postarrival humanitarian assistance to 1,395 (8%) of all undocumented Afghans from Iran at its Transit Centers in Herat and Nimroz during the past week. The reduction in assistance totals is related to funding constraints for the cross border return programme.