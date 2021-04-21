Return of Undocumented Afghans - Weekly Situation Report (09 - 15 April 2021) [EN/PS/Dari]

2021 Highlights

318,789 total returns from Iran and Pakistan since 01 January 2021

314,594 total returns from Iran in 2021

4,195 total returns from Pakistan in 2021

Over the past week 31,833 undocumented Afghans returned from Iran with 4% of returnees from Iran (1,244 individuals) assisted

Over the past week 338 undocumented Afghans returned from Pakistan with 97% of returnees from Pakistan (327 individuals) assisted

Return from Iran

According to the Border Monitoring Team of the Directorate of Refugees and Repatriation (DoRR), a total of 31,833 Afghans returned from Iran through the Nimroz (Milak) and Herat (Islam Qala) borders between 09-15 April 2021. 13,947 persons returned voluntarily and 17,886 were deported. This represents a 2% increase in the total number of returns from the previous week. Since 01 January 2021, the total number of undocumented returnees from Iran is 314,594 individuals. IOM provided post-arrival humanitarian assistance to 1,244 (4%) undocumented Afghans at the IOM Transit Centers in Herat and Nimroz during the past week.