Return of Undocumented Afghans - Weekly Situation Report (08-14 Nov 2020)

Highlights

747,990 total returns from Iran and Pakistan since 01 January 2020

742,075 total returns from Iran

5,915 total returns from Pakistan

Over the past week 22,747 undocumented Afghans returned from Iran with 6% of returnees from Iran (1,313 individuals) assisted

Over the past week 147 undocumented Afghans returned from Pakistan with 84% of returnees from Pakistan (123 individuals) assisted.

Return from Iran

According to the Border Monitoring Team of the Directorate of Refugees and Repatriation (DoRR), a total of 22,747 Afghans returned from Iran through the Nimroz (Milak) and Herat (Islam Qala) borders between 08-14 November 2020, a 4% decrease from the previous week (23,640). 14,005 persons returned voluntarily and 8,742 were deported. Since 01 January 2020, the total number of undocumented returnees from Iran is 742,075 individuals. IOM provided post-arrival humanitarian assistance to 1,313 (6%) undocumented Afghans at the IOM Transit Centers in Herat and Nimroz during the past week. 2020 is now on track to become the largest ever return year on record for undocumented Afghan migrants.