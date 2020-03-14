Return of Undocumented Afghans - Weekly Situation Report (08 - 14 March 2020)

Highlights

138,013 total returns from Iran and Pakistan since 01 January 2020

136,186 total returns from Iran

1,827 total returns from Pakistan

Over the past week 53,069 undocumented Afghans returned from Iran with 2% of returnees from Iran (1,210 individuals) assisted

Over the past week 66 undocumented Afghans returned from Pakistan with 100% of returnees from Pakistan (66 individuals) assisted

Return from Iran

**Due to coronavirus transmission fears in Iran, over the past week spontaneous returns from Iran have reached new record totals. According to the Border Monitoring Team of the Directorate of Refugees and Repatriation (DoRR), a total of 53,069 undocumented Afghans returned from Iran through the Milak (Nimroz) and Herat (Islam Qala) borders between 08-14 March 2020, a 171% increase from the previous week (19,562). 49,662 persons returned voluntarily and 3,407 were deported. Since 01 January 2020, the total number of undocumented returnees from Iran is 136,186 individuals. IOM provided post-arrival humanitarian assistance to 1,210 (2%) undocumented Afghans at its Transit Centers, including 58 Unaccompanied Migrant Children, 10 Medical Cases, 97 members of Single Parent Families, 5 Physically Disabled person, 6 Unaccompanied Elderly persons, 20 members of deported families, 8 single females and 1,006 members of poor families.