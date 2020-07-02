Return of Undocumented Afghans - Weekly Situation Report (07 - 13 June 2020)

Highlights

328,011 total returns from Iran and Pakistan since 01 January 2020

326,165 total returns from Iran

1,846 total returns from Pakistan

Over the past week 15,215 undocumented Afghans returned from Iran with 32% of returnees from Iran (4,925 individuals) assisted

Over the past week 0 undocumented Afghans returned from Pakistan due to the extended frontier closure.

Return from Iran

According to the Border Monitoring Team of the Directorate of Refugees and Repatriation (DoRR), a total of 15,215 Afghans returned from Iran through the Nimroz (Milak) and Herat (Islam Qala) borders between 07-13 June 2020, a 24% increase from the previous week (12,271). 4,467 persons returned voluntarily and 10,748 were deported. Since 01 January 2020, the total number of undocumented returnees from Iran is 326,165 individuals. IOM provided postarrival humanitarian assistance to 4,925 (32%) of all undocumented Afghans from Iran at its Transit Centers in Herat and Nimroz during the past week. In addition, IOM is reporting major cross border movements from Afghanistan into Iran particularly through Nimroz province.