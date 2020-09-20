Return of Undocumented Afghans - Weekly Situation Report (06 - 12 Sep 2020) [EN/Dari/Pashto]

Highlights

527,546 total returns from Iran and Pakistan since 01 January 2020

523,196 total returns from Iran

4,350 total returns from Pakistan

Over the past week 20,933 undocumented Afghans returned from Iran with 7% of returnees from Iran (1,474 individuals) assisted

Over the past week 568 undocumented Afghans returned from Pakistan with 86% of returnees from Pakistan (490 individuals) assisted

Return from Iran

According to the Border Monitoring Team of the Directorate of Refugees and Repatriation (DoRR), a total of 20,933 Afghans returned from Iran through the Nimroz (Milak) and Herat (Islam Qala) borders between 06-12 Sep 2020, a 26% increase from the previous week (16,664). 10,539 persons returned voluntarily and 10,394 were deported. Since 01 January 2020, the total number of undocumented returnees from Iran is 523,196 individuals. IOM provided post-arrival humanitarian assistance to 1,474 (7%) of all undocumented Afghans from Iran at its Transit Centers in Herat and Nimroz during the past week.