17 Oct 2019

Return of Undocumented Afghans - Weekly Situation Report (06 - 12 October 2019)

Highlights

384,136 total returns from Iran and Pakistan since 01 Jan 2019

367,175 total returns from Iran

16,961 total returns from Pakistan

11,653 undocumented Afghans returned from Iran this week with 3% of returnees from Iran (375 individuals) assisted

248 undocumented Afghans returned from Pakistan this week with 90% of returnees from Pakistan (223 individuals) assisted.

Return from Iran

According to the Border Monitoring Team of the Directorate of Refugees and Repatriation (DoRR), a total of 11,653 undocumented Afghans spontaneously returned or were deported from Iran through the Milak (Nimroz) and Herat (Islam Qala) border crossings between 06—12 October 2019, with a 14% increase from the previous week (10,233). 5,470 persons returned voluntarily and 6,183 were deported. This brings the total number of undocumented returnees from Iran to 367,175 in 2019.
IOM provided post-arrival humanitarian assistance to 375 (3%) undocumented Afghans deported from Iran at its Transit Centers in Nimroz and Herat, including 75 Unaccompanied Migrant Children, 20 Medical Cases, 49 members of Single Parent Families, 1 Physically Disabled persons, 20 Unaccompanied Elderly, 3 Single Females, 121 members of deported families, and 15 persons with substance abuse concerns.

