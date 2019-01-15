Return of Undocumented Afghans - Weekly Situation Report (06 - 12 January 2019)

Highlights

1,4141 total returns from Iran and Pakistan since 01 Jan 2019

13,511 total returns from Iran since 01 Jan 2019

630 total returns from Pakistan since 01 Jan 2019

7,790 undocumented Afghans returned from Iran

205 undocumented Afghans returned from Pakistan

5% of returnees from Iran (419 individuals) assisted

75% of returnees from Pakistan (154 individuals) assisted

Return from Iran

A total of 7,790 undocumented Afghans spontaneously returned or were deported from Iran through the Milak (Nimroz) and Herat (Islam Qala) border crossings between 06—12 Jan 2019, 22% less than in the previous week (9,956). This brings the total number of undocumented returnees from Iran since 01 January 2018 to 13,511.

IOM provided post-arrival humanitarian assistance to 419 (5%) undocumented Afghans deported from Iran at its Transit Centers in Nimroz and Herat, including 91 Unaccompanied Migrant Children (UMC), 78 Medical Cases (MC), 46 members of Single Parent Families (SP), 18 Physically Disabled (PD), 44 Special Cases (SC), 14 Unaccompanied Elderly (UE), 29 Drug Addicted (DA), 11 members of a Poor Family (PF) and 1 Single Female (SF).

Situation Overview

In 2018, more than 800,000 undocumented Afghans returned from Iran and Pakistan— 772,000 from Iran and 32,000 from Pakistan. Whereas the return from Pakistan has seen a decrease of 70% compared with last year (2017: 98,000), the returns from Iran have increased by 2/3 (2017: 462,000) and are at an all-time high. This sharp rise is largely driven by recent political and economic issues in Iran including massive currency devaluation. As Afghans primarily work in the informal economy in Iran the demand for this type of work is drastically reduced. Further as all Afghans typically send home their earnings in the form of monthly remittances, the Afghan families are increasingly struggling to make ends meet, particularly in the drought affected provinces of Herat, Badghis and Ghor. The Afghan economy, due to the abundance of labour and decreasing purchasing power of households is suffering direct and immediate affects, too.