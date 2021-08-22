Return of Undocumented Afghans - Weekly Situation Report (06-12 Aug 2021) [EN/PS/Dari]

2021 Highlights

737,039 total returns from Iran and Pakistan since 01 January 2021

730,012 total returns from Iran in 2021. Over the past week 28,040 undocumented Afghans returned from Iran with 0% assisted. The operation is temporary suspended at Islam Qala and Milak borders.

7,027 total returns from Pakistan in 2021. Over the past week 49 undocumented Afghans returned from Pakistan with 100% or 49 individuals assisted (23 men and 26 women)

Funding Needs Against a funding request of USD 29.7 million in 2021, IOM has only received 5% of its requirement.

Migration Health

In 2021, 209,263 patients have been served by IOM’s Migration Health Unit in Nimroz, Herat, Kandahar and Nangarhar provinces with basic health care- outpatient consultations, maternal, child and neo-natal health care, reproductive health, family planning and COVID-19 response. Programming is supported by WHO, Germany, CERF, US BPRM and the Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund.

During the past week a total of 1,623 patients were served by IOM’s 7 mobile health teams, inclusive of 775 outpatient consultations, health education sessions for 1,623 persons and psychosocial counselling sessions for 38 patients.

Under the Global Fund multi-country TB grant in partnership with UNDP, a total of 3,022 undocumented Afghans were screened for tuberculosis at the Zero Point Reception Centers in Herat, Nimroz, Kandahar and Nangarhar. Of the total screened, 33 presumptive TB cases were identified.

Protection

IOM’s Protection Programme has supported 2,121 undocumented returnee households (2,836 women, 2,658 men, 4,396 girls and 4,978 boys) comprising at least one person with specific needs (PSN) in 2021 through provision of timely information, facilitating safe and dignified access to services, and provision of one-off assistance. This assistance includes cash to mitigate identified protection risks and avoid resort to negative coping mechanisms when referral pathways are exhausted. The Protection team caseload this week included case management assessments for 31 new PSN households (42 women, 43 men, 77 girls, 86 boys) in Nangarhar, Kabul, Ghor, Balkh, Badakhshan, and Faryab. These cases included 17 children at risk, 8 persons with serious medical conditions, 3 women at risk, 2 persons with disabilities, and 2 older persons at risk.