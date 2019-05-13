Return of Undocumented Afghans - Weekly Situation Report (05-11 May 2019)

Highlights

175,491 total returns from Iran and Pakistan since 01 Jan 2019

166,230 total returns from Iran since 01 Jan 2019

9,261 total returns from Pakistan since 01 Jan 2019

8,978 undocumented Afghans returned from Iran

732 undocumented Afghans returned from Pakistan

7% of returnees from Iran (639 individuals) assisted

44% of returnees from Pakistan (192 individuals) assisted

Return from Iran

According to the Border Monitoring Team of the Directorate of Refugees and Repatriation (DoRR), a total of 8,978 undocumented Afghans spontaneously returned or were deported from Iran through the Milak (Nimroz) and Herat (Islam Qala) border crossings between 04 to 11 May 2019, 30% less than in the previous week (12,779). 3,611 returned voluntarily, 5,367 were deported. This brings the total number of undocumented returnees from Iran since 01 January 2019 to 175,491. IOM provided post-arrival humanitarian assistance to 636 (7%) undocumented Afghans deported from Iran at its Transit Centers in Nimroz and Herat, including 87 Unaccompanied Migrant Children, 46 Medical Cases, 70 members of Single Parent Families, 14 Physically Disabled, 59 Special Cases, 21 Unaccompanied Elderly, 26 Drug Addicted, 45 members of a Poor Family, 3 Single Females and 264 members of Deported Families.