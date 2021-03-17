Return of Undocumented Afghans - Weekly Situation Report (05-11 March 2021) [EN/PS/Dari]

2021 Highlights

191,521 total returns from Iran and Pakistan since 01 January 2021

189,430 total returns from Iran in 2021

2,091 total returns from Pakistan in 2021

Over the past week 27,975 undocumented Afghans returned from Iran with 5% of returnees from Iran (1,431 individuals) assisted

Over the past week 327 undocumented Afghans returned from Pakistan with 96% of returnees from Pakistan (313 individuals) assisted

Return from Iran

According to the Border Monitoring Team of the Directorate of Refugees and Repatriation (DoRR), a total of 27,975 Afghans returned from Iran through the Nimroz (Milak) and Herat (Islam Qala) borders between 05-11 March 2021. 11,076 persons returned voluntarily and 16,899 were deported. This represents a 6% decrease in the total number of returns from the previous week.

Since 01 January 2021, the total number of undocumented returnees from Iran is 189,430 individuals. IOM provided post-arrival humanitarian assistance to 1,431 (5%) undocumented Afghans at the IOM Transit Centers in Herat and Nimroz during the past week.