Return of Undocumented Afghans - Weekly Situation Report (05 - 11 July 2020)

Highlights

374,579 total returns from Iran and Pakistan since 01 January 2020

372,681 total returns from Iran

1,898 total returns from Pakistan

Over the past week 10,604 undocumented Afghans returned from Iran with 6% of returnees from Iran (585 individuals) assisted

Over the past week 12 undocumented Afghans returned from Pakistan through Torkham border.

The border remains formally closed.

Return from Iran

According to the Border Monitoring Team of the Directorate of Refugees and Repatriation (DoRR), a total of 10,604 Afghans returned from Iran through the Nimroz (Milak) and Herat (Islam Qala) borders between 05-11 July 2020, a 13% decrease from the previous week (12,204). 4,283 persons returned voluntarily and 6,321 were deported. Since 01 January 2020, the total number of undocumented returnees from Iran is 372,681 individuals. IOM provided postarrival humanitarian assistance to 585 (6%) of all undocumented Afghans from Iran at its Transit Centers in Herat and Nimroz during the past week. IOM is highlighting the high level of deportations of Afghans from Iran in recent weeks linked to a marked increase in cross border flows back into Iran.