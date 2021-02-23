Return of Undocumented Afghans - Weekly Situation Report (05 - 11 Feb 2021) [EN/Pashto/Dari]

2021 Highlights

87,906 total returns from Iran and Pakistan since 01 January 2021

87,030 total returns from Iran in 2021

876 total returns from Pakistan in 2021

Over the past week 17,366 undocumented Afghans returned from Iran with 7% of returnees from Iran (1,266 individuals) assisted

Over the past week 150 undocumented Afghans returned from Pakistan with 90% of returnees from Pakistan (135 individuals) assisted

Return from Iran

According to the Border Monitoring Team of the Directorate of Refugees and Repatriation (DoRR), a total of 17,366 Afghans returned from Iran through the Nimroz (Milak) and Herat (Islam Qala) borders between 05-11 Feb 2021. 8,273 persons returned voluntarily and 9,093 were deported. This represents a 1% increase in the total number of returns from the previous week.

Since 01 January 2021, the total number of undocumented returnees from Iran is 87,030 individuals.

IOM provided post-arrival humanitarian assistance to 1,266 (7%) undocumented Afghans at the IOM Transit Centers in Herat and Nimroz during the past week.