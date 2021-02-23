Afghanistan + 2 more
Return of Undocumented Afghans - Weekly Situation Report (05 - 11 Feb 2021) [EN/Pashto/Dari]
Attachments
2021 Highlights
87,906 total returns from Iran and Pakistan since 01 January 2021
87,030 total returns from Iran in 2021
876 total returns from Pakistan in 2021
Over the past week 17,366 undocumented Afghans returned from Iran with 7% of returnees from Iran (1,266 individuals) assisted
Over the past week 150 undocumented Afghans returned from Pakistan with 90% of returnees from Pakistan (135 individuals) assisted
Return from Iran
According to the Border Monitoring Team of the Directorate of Refugees and Repatriation (DoRR), a total of 17,366 Afghans returned from Iran through the Nimroz (Milak) and Herat (Islam Qala) borders between 05-11 Feb 2021. 8,273 persons returned voluntarily and 9,093 were deported. This represents a 1% increase in the total number of returns from the previous week.
Since 01 January 2021, the total number of undocumented returnees from Iran is 87,030 individuals.
IOM provided post-arrival humanitarian assistance to 1,266 (7%) undocumented Afghans at the IOM Transit Centers in Herat and Nimroz during the past week.
- International Organization for Migration
- Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.