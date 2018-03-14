Return of Undocumented Afghans - Weekly Situation Report (04-10 March 2018)

Highlights

623 undocumented Afghans returned from Pakistan

14,644 undocumented Afghans returned from Iran

4,502 total returns from Pakistan since 01 Jan 2018

117,571 total returns from Iran since 01 Jan 2018

90% of returnees from Pakistan (560 individuals) assisted

4% of returnees from Iran (655 individuals) assisted

155 Unaccompanied Migrant Children (UMC) from Iran among those assisted, 2 from Pakistan 71 Medical Cases (MC) from Iran among those assisted, 0 from Pakistan

Return from Pakistan

A total of 623 undocumented Afghans spontaneously returned or were deported from Pakistan through the Turkham (Nangarhar) and Spin Boldak (Kandahar) border crossings from 04—10 March 2018, according to the Border Monitoring Team of the Directorate of Refugees and Repatriation (DoRR). Of the total returnees, 595 were spontaneous returnees and 28 were deported. This number marks a 29% increase compared to the previous week (364). The total number of undocumented Afghan returnees from Pakistan since 01 January 2018 is now 4,502. IOM provided post-arrival assistance to 90% of undocumented Afghan returnees from Pakistan (560 individuals), including 439 individuals in poor families, 110 individuals in single parent families, 8 Special Case, 2 UMC and 1 Mentally Ill. The assistance provided includes meals, accommodation, basic medical screening, Non-Food Items (NFIs), onward transportation cash grants and referral services, as well as support from partners.

Situation Overview

IOM is responding to a substantial increase in the return of undocumented Afghans from Pakistan and Iran. Since 01 January 2018, over 122,073 undocumented Afghans have returned due to diverse push factors, including deteriorating protection space in Pakistan and Iran. Most of those returning have lived outside of Afghanistan for decades, and will need support from the government and humanitarian actors both on arrival and as they seek to reintegrate. As the rate of return is influenced by a number of political, security and other related factors both in Afghanistan and neighboring countries, another surge in returns could occur at any time. The governments of Afghanistan and Pakistan together with UN counterparts have now extended Proof of Registration cards for 1.4m Afghan refugees in Pakistan to 30 June 2018 and have begun the issuance of Afghan Citizenship Cards on 16 February for more than 850,000 undocumented Afghans. IOM is working to scale up its support to returnees in coordination with the Government of Afghanistan and other humanitarian partners in line with the 2018 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP).