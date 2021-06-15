Return of Undocumented Afghans - Weekly Situation Report (03 - 10 June 2021) [EN/PS/Dari]

2021 Highlights

537,756 total returns from Iran and Pakistan since 01 January 2021

531,797 total returns from Iran in 2021

5,959 total returns from Pakistan in 2021

Over the past week 22,950 undocumented Afghans returned from Iran with 3% of returnees from Iran (691 individuals) assisted (509 men and 182 women)

Over the past week 383 undocumented Afghans returned from Pakistan with 99% of returnees from Pakistan (378 individuals) assisted (202 men and 176 women)

Return from Iran

According to the Border Monitoring Team of the Directorate of Refugees and Repatriation (DoRR), a total of 22,950 Afghans returned from Iran through the Nimroz (Milak) and Herat (Islam Qala) borders between 04-10 June 2021. 11,481 persons returned voluntarily and 11,469 were deported. Since 01 January 2021, the total number of undocumented returnees from Iran is 531,797 individuals- a 42% increase over the same period in 2020. IOM provided post-arrival humanitarian assistance to 619 (3%) undocumented Afghans at the IOM Transit Centers in Herat and Nimroz during the past week. Assistance levels continue to be limited by a lack of funding and bear no relation to the vulnerability of the returning population.