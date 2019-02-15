Return of Undocumented Afghans - Weekly Situation Report (03 - 09 February 2019)

Highlights

41,999 total returns from Iran and Pakistan since 01 Jan 2019

40,305 total returns from Iran since 01 Jan 2019

1,694 total returns from Pakistan since 01 Jan 2019

5,387 undocumented Afghans returned from Iran

361 undocumented Afghans returned from Pakistan

6% of returnees from Iran (319 individuals) assisted

89% of returnees from Pakistan (321 individuals) assisted

Return from Iran

A total of 5,387 undocumented Afghans spontaneously returned or were deported from Iran through the Milak (Nimroz) and Herat (Islam Qala) border crossings between 03—09 Feb 2019, 22% less than in the previous week (6,869). 2,386 returned voluntarily, 3,001 were deported.

This brings the total number of undocumented returnees from Iran since 01 January 2018 to 40,305. IOM provided post-arrival humanitarian assistance to 319 (6%) undocumented Afghans deported from Iran at its Transit Centers in Nimroz and Herat, including 44 Unaccompanied Migrant Children (UMC), 32 Medical Cases (MC), 39 members of Single Parent Families (SP), 8 Physically Disabled (PD), 31 Special Cases (SC), 2 Unaccompanied Elderly (UE), 5 Drug Addicted (DA), 3 members of a Poor Family (PF) and 1 Single Female (SF).