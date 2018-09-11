Return of Undocumented Afghans - Weekly Situation Report (02 - 08 September 2018)

Highlights

545,708 total returns from Iran and Pakistan since 01 Jan 2018

522,046 total returns from Iran since 01 Jan 2018

23,662 total returns from Pakistan since 01 Jan 2018

14,235 undocumented Afghans returned from Iran

895 undocumented Afghans returned from Pakistan

4% of returnees from Iran (580 individuals) assisted

77% of returnees from Pakistan (687 individuals) assisted

Return from Iran

A total of 14,235 undocumented Afghans spontaneously returned or were deported from Iran through the Milak (Nimroz) and Herat (Islam Qala) border crossings between 02—08 September 2018, 8% less than in the previous week. This brings the total number of undocumented returnees from Iran since 01 January 2018 to 522,046.

IOM was able to provide post-arrival humanitarian assistance to 580 (4%) undocumented Afghans deported from Iran at its Transit Centers in Nimroz and Herat, including 89 Unaccompanied Migrant Children (UMC), 23 Medical Cases (MC), 92 members of Single Parent Families (SP), 8 Single Female (SF), 5 Physical Disabled (PD), 1 Unaccompanied Elderly (UE), 17 Special Cases (SC), 18 member of poor families (PF), 4 Drug Addicted (DA) and 1 Mentally Ill (MI).