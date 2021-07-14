Return of Undocumented Afghans - Weekly Situation Report (02 - 08 July 2021) [EN/PS/Dari]

2021 Highlights

627,979 total returns from Iran and Pakistan since 01 January 2021

621,133 total returns from Iran in 2021. Over the past week 16,957 undocumented Afghans returned from Iran with 5% or 916 individuals assisted (613 men and 303 women)

6,846 total returns from Pakistan in 2021. Over the past week 22 undocumented Afghans returned from Pakistan with 100% or 22 individuals assisted (13 men and 9 women)

Funding Needs Against a funding request of USD 29.7 million in 2021, IOM has only received 5% of its requirement.

Migration Health

In 2021, 197,454 patients have been served by IOM’s Migration Health Unit in Nimroz, Herat, Kandahar and Nangarhar provinces with basic health care- outpatient consultations, maternal, child and neo-natal health care, reproductive health, family planning and COVID-19 response. Programming is supported by CERF, US BPRM and the Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund.

During the past week a total of 3,864 patients were served by IOM’s 7 mobile health teams, inclusive of 2,393 outpatient consultations, health education sessions for 3,863 persons and psychosocial counselling sessions for 195 patients.

Under the Global Fund multi-country TB grant in partnership with UNDP, a total of 9,567 undocumented Afghans were screened for tuberculosis at the Zero Point Reception Centers in Herat, Nimroz, Kandahar and Nangarhar. Of the total screened, 253 presumptive TB cases were identified and 3 were detected cases.

Protection

IOM’s Protection programme has supported supported 1,894 undocumented returnee households ((2,506 women, 2,362 men, 3,903 girls and 4,461 boys) comprising at least one Person with Specific Needs (PSN) in 2021 through provision of timely information, facilitating safe and dignified access to services, and provision of one-off assistance including cash to mitigate identified protection risks and avoid resorting to negative coping mechanisms when referral pathways are exhausted.

With screening staff operating at the Herat and Nimroz borders and case workers in 11 provinces of return, the Protection team caseload this week included case management assessments for 66 new PSN households (89 women, 73 men, 148 girls, 184 boys) in Herat, Ghor, Nimroz, Kabul, Takhar, Sar-e-Pul, Faryab, Balkh, Nangarhar, and Badakhshan. These cases included 26 children at risk, 20 women at risk, 20 persons with serious medical conditions, 7 single parents, 5 persons with disabilities, 4 older persons at risk . 133 PSN individuals (and their households) were identified at Milak and Islam Qala border points by Protection screeners in coordination with DoRR. 25 undocumented returnee households (15 women, 16 men, 35 girls, 41 boys) received Post-arrival support services (e.g. provision of mobile phones, family tracing, and transportation) and case management assessments were conducted for all 66 cases.