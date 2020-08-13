Return of Undocumented Afghans - Weekly Situation Report (02-08 Aug 2020)

Highlights

431,595 total returns from Iran and Pakistan since 01 January 2020

429,632 total returns from Iran

1,963 total returns from Pakistan

Over the past week 10,251 undocumented Afghans returned from Iran with 6% of returnees from Iran (645 individuals) assisted

Over the past week 0 undocumented Afghans returned from Pakistan. The border remains officially closed.

Return from Iran

According to the Border Monitoring Team of the Directorate of Refugees and Repatriation (DoRR), a total of 10,251 Afghans returned from Iran through the Nimroz (Milak) and Herat (Islam Qala) borders between 02-08 August 2020, a 29% decrease from the previous week (14,508). 5,616 persons returned voluntarily and 4,635 were deported. Since 01 January 2020, the total number of undocumented returnees from Iran is 429,632 individuals. IOM provided post-arrival humanitarian assistance to 645 (6%) of all undocumented Afghans from Iran at its Transit Centers in Herat and Nimroz during the past week. The reduction in assistance totals is related to funding constraints for the cross border return programme.