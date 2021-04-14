Afghanistan + 2 more

Return of Undocumented Afghans - Weekly Situation Report (02 - 08 April 2021) [EN/PS/Dari]

2021 Highlights

  • 286,618 total returns from Iran and Pakistan since 01 January 2021

  • 282,761 total returns from Iran in 2021 3,857 total returns from Pakistan in 2021

  • Over the past week 31,295 undocumented Afghans returned from Iran with 5% of returnees from Iran (1,519 individuals) assisted

  • Over the past week 557 undocumented Afghans returned from Pakistan with 98% of returnees from Pakistan (544 individuals) assisted

Return from Iran

According to the Border Monitoring Team of the Directorate of Refugees and Repatriation (DoRR), a total of 31,295 Afghans returned from Iran through the Nimroz (Milak) and Herat (Islam Qala) borders between 02-08 April 2021. 12,489 persons returned voluntarily and 18,806 were deported. This represents a 42% increase in the total number of returns from the previous week. Since 01 January 2021, the total number of undocumented returnees from Iran is 282,761 individuals. IOM provided post-arrival humanitarian assistance to 1,519 (5%) undocumented Afghans at the IOM Transit Centers in Herat and Nimroz during the past week.

