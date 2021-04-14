Return of Undocumented Afghans - Weekly Situation Report (02 - 08 April 2021) [EN/PS/Dari]

2021 Highlights

286,618 total returns from Iran and Pakistan since 01 January 2021

282,761 total returns from Iran in 2021 3,857 total returns from Pakistan in 2021

Over the past week 31,295 undocumented Afghans returned from Iran with 5% of returnees from Iran (1,519 individuals) assisted

Over the past week 557 undocumented Afghans returned from Pakistan with 98% of returnees from Pakistan (544 individuals) assisted

Return from Iran

According to the Border Monitoring Team of the Directorate of Refugees and Repatriation (DoRR), a total of 31,295 Afghans returned from Iran through the Nimroz (Milak) and Herat (Islam Qala) borders between 02-08 April 2021. 12,489 persons returned voluntarily and 18,806 were deported. This represents a 42% increase in the total number of returns from the previous week. Since 01 January 2021, the total number of undocumented returnees from Iran is 282,761 individuals. IOM provided post-arrival humanitarian assistance to 1,519 (5%) undocumented Afghans at the IOM Transit Centers in Herat and Nimroz during the past week.