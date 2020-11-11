Return of Undocumented Afghans - Weekly Situation Report (01-07 Nov 2020)

Highlights

725,096 total returns from Iran and Pakistan since 01 January 2020

719,328 total returns from Iran

5,768 total returns from Pakistan

Over the past week 23,640 undocumented Afghans returned from Iran with 4% of returnees from Iran (1,013 individuals) assisted

Over the past week 173 undocumented Afghans returned from Pakistan with 98% of returnees from Pakistan (170 individuals) assisted

Return from Iran

According to the Border Monitoring Team of the Directorate of Refugees and Repatriation (DoRR), a total of 23,640 Afghans returned from Iran through the Nimroz (Milak) and Herat (Islam Qala) borders between 01-07 Nov 2020, a 20% decrease from the previous week (29,420). 13,820 persons returned voluntarily and 9,820 were deported. Since 01 January 2020, the total number of undocumented returnees from Iran is 719,328 individuals. IOM provided post-arrival humanitarian assistance to 1,013 (4%) undocumented Afghans at the IOM Transit Centers in Herat and Nimroz during the past week. 2020 is now on track to become the largest ever return year on record for undocumented Afghan migrants.