Resolution 2626 (2022) Adopted by the Security Council at its 8997th meeting, on 17 March 2022 (S/RES/2616 (2022))

The Security Council,

Recalling its previous resolutions on Afghanistan, in particular its resolution 2596 (2021) extending through 17 March 2022 the mandate of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA),

Stressing the important role that the United Nations will continue to play in promoting peace and stability in Afghanistan, Reaffirming its strong commitment to the sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and national unity of Afghanistan, as well as its continued support for the people of Afghanistan,

Recognizing that an integrated and coherent approach among relevant political, humanitarian and development actors, within and outside of the United Nations system, consistent with their respective mandates, is critical to building and sustaining peace in Afghanistan,

Emphasizing the importance of the establishment of an inclusive and representative government, further emphasizing the importance of the full, equal and meaningful participation of women, and upholding human rights, including for women, children and minorities,

Expressing its deep concern regarding the dire economic and humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, including food insecurity, and recalling that women, children, and minorities have been disproportionately affected, recognizing the need to help address the substantial challenges facing Afghanistan’s economy, including through efforts to restore the banking and financial systems and efforts to enable the use of assets belonging to Afghanistan’s Central Bank for the benefit of the Afghan people, and for strengthened efforts to provide humanitarian assistance and other activities that support basic human needs in Afghanistan, in accordance with resolution 2615 (2021), and the important coordination role of the United Nations in this regard, and emphasizing that the effective delivery of humanitarian assistance requires all actors to allow full, safe and unhindered humanitarian access for all humanitarian personnel, including women, for United Nations agencies, international and national non-governmental organizations, and other humanitarian actors,

Expressing its serious concern about the situation of women and girls, the imposition of restrictions on their participation in public life, and the erosion of respect for their rights, in particular through their lack of equal access to education, economic opportunities, justice and other services,

Acknowledging that enhancing respect for the civil, political, social, economic and cultural rights of all Afghans is of critical importance as well as contributes to the conditions essential to creating sustainable development in Afghanistan,

Further expressing its deep concern about the security situation in Afghanistan, particularly the situation for civilians, including women, children, displaced persons, minorities, and humanitarian workers, as well as the presence of landmines, improvised explosive devices and explosive remnants of war, and the number of reported serious violations of international humanitarian law and human rights abuses across the country, and stressing the importance of sustained efforts to reduce violence and that perpetrators of such violence must be held accountable,

Reaffirming the importance of combating terrorism in Afghanistan, including those individuals and groups designated by the Security Council Committee pursuant to resolutions 1267 (1999), 1989 (2011) and 2253 (2015), and ensuring the territory of Afghanistan should not be used to threaten or attack any country, to plan or finance terrorist acts, or to shelter and train terrorists, and that no Afghan group or individual should support terrorists operating on the territory of any country,

Expressing concern over the cultivation, production, trade and trafficking of illicit drugs in Afghanistan which continue to pose a threat to peace and stability in the region and beyond, calling upon states to strengthen international and regional cooperation to counter this threat and recognizing the important role of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime in this context,

1. Welcomes the report of the Secretary-General of 28 January 2022 (S/2022/64);

2. Expresses its appreciation for the United Nations' long-term commitment to support the people of Afghanistan and reiterates its full support to the work of UNAMA and the Special Representative of the Secretary-General, and stresses the need for its continued field presence;

3. Welcomes UNAMA's ongoing efforts in the implementation of its mandated tasks and priorities;

4. Decides to extend until 17 March 2023 the mandate of UNAMA, as previously defined in its resolutions 1662 (2006), 1746 (2007), 1806 (2008), 1868 (2009), 1917 (2010), 1974 (2011), 2041 (2012), 2096 (2013), 2145 (2014), 2210 (2015), 2274 (2016), 2344 (2017), 2405 (2018), 2460 (2019), 2489 (2019), 2543 (2020), 2596 (2021) and paragraph 5 below;

5. Decides further that UNAMA and the Special Representative of the Secretary-General will continue to carry out their mandate in close consultations with all relevant Afghan political actors and stakeholders, including relevant authorities as needed, in support of the people of Afghanistan in a manner consistent with Afghan sovereignty, leadership and ownership, with a particular focus on the priorities laid out below: