Research Terms of Reference - Whole of Afghanistan Assessment: Multi Sectoral Needs Assessment 2022, AFG2201 Afghanistan (February 2022, Version 1)

Background

Over forty years of war, recurrent natural disasters, increasing poverty and COVID-19 are deeply affecting the people of Afghanistan. Although the full impact of the recent contextual shift on humanitarian needs is not yet fully known, overall levels of conflict, civilian casualties, and displacement reported in Afghanistan in 2021 have been considerably higher than in recent years, which is likely to drive an increase in humanitarian needs15. According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the Afghan economy will contract by up to 30% in late 2021 and early 2022, which could push millions into poverty and cause a humanitarian crisis. 16 Afghanistan represents one of the world’s most complex and protracted crises in which deep-rooted poverty and socio-cultural factors have converged with decades of conflict to generate different types and layers of need. The recent IPC analysis confirms that 18.8 million people, 47% of the population, are facing high levels of acute food insecurity (IPC Phase 3 or above).17 To ensure the evidence-based identification and prioritization of needs, the OCHA-led Inter-Cluster Coordination Team (ICCT) calls on a yearly basis for an annual baseline assessment of multi-sectoral needs of affected populations in Afghanistan. Due to the fact that the 2021 WoAA took place in a transitional period and the context is believed to be changing rapidly, REACH Initiative (REACH), in coordination with the ICCT, is facilitating the mid-year Whole of Afghanistan Assessment (WoAA) in February-March 2022. This assessment shall provide an evidence base for the mid-year Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) review and shall also inform the IPC review exercise (expected to happen in March 2022).

Intended impact

In addition to this exceptional mid-year WoAA 2022, REACH will continue to conduct the annual WoAA in the summer as usual, providing consistent coordination and information to the HNO and HRP processes for prioritising humanitarian response in country and allowing for a longitudinal assessment of needs and severity across population groups and geographic areas. In 2022, REACH will implement the fifth round of the WoAA, which will cover multiple population groups in all 34 provinces of Afghanistan and build on lessons learned from 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021. Findings from the assessment are intended to improve understanding of the current situation to inform strategic decision-making processes, and ongoing and/or planned humanitarian interventions in Afghanistan.

Separately, OCHA and the Global Cluster Coordinators Group (GCCG) have led an inter-agency initiative to develop a Joint Inter-Sectoral Analysis Framework (JIAF) to establish multi-sectoral indicators and inter-sectoral severity classifications. The mid-year WoAA 2022 will, where possible, continue to align with this framework to meet the joint goals of evidence-driven prioritization and planning in Afghanistan.