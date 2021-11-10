Research Terms of Reference - Whole of Afghanistan Assessment: Multi Sectoral Needs Assessment 2021, AFG2103 Afghanistan (August 2021, Version 1)

2. Rationale

2.1 Background

Forty years of war, recurrent natural disasters, increasing poverty and COVID-19 are deeply affecting the people of Afghanistan. Conflict continues to induce physical and psychological harm, and is forcibly displacing hundreds of thousands of people every year. Civilian casualties remain staggeringly high, with no sign of a lull in fighting and women and children continue to be disproportionately impacted. Afghanistan represents one of the world’s most complex and protracted crises in which deep-rooted poverty and socio-cultural factors have converged with decades of conflict to generate different types and layers of need. As of June 2020, 14 million people were estimated to be in humanitarian need while the projected figure for 2021 was 18.4 million people. To ensure the evidence-based identification and prioritization of needs, the OCHA-led Inter-Cluster Coordination Team (ICCT) calls on a yearly basis for an annual baseline assessment of multi-sectoral needs of affected populations in Afghanistan. To respond to this need, REACH Initiative (REACH), in coordination with the ICCT, is facilitating the fourth Whole of Afghanistan Assessment (WoAA). This annual assessment is timed with key milestones in the Humanitarian Project cycle (HPC), to inform the Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) and multi-year Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP).

2.2 Intended impact

REACH will continue to conduct the WoAA on a yearly basis until 2023, providing consistent coordination and information to the HNO and HRP processes for prioritising humanitarian response in country and allowing for a longitudinal assessment of needs and severity across population groups and geographic areas. In 2021, REACH will implement the fourth round of the WoAA, which will cover multiple population groups in all 34 provinces of Afghanistan and build on lessons learned from 2018, 2019, and 2020. Findings from the assessment shall improve understanding of the current situation to inform strategic decision-making processes, and ongoing and/or planned humanitarian interventions in Afghanistan.

Separately, OCHA and the Global Cluster Coordinators Group (GCCG) have led an inter-agency initiative to develop a Joint Inter-Sectoral Analysis Framework (JIAF) to establish multi-sectoral indicators and inter-sectoral severity classifications. The WoAA 2021 will, where possible, align with this framework to meet the joint goals of evidence-driven prioritization and planning in Afghanistan.