Research Terms of Reference - Rapid Needs Assessment for Herat and Kunduz, AFG2102b Afghanistan (July 2021 Version 1)

2. Rationale

2.1 Background

Endemic poverty and decades of conflict coupled with COVID-19, natural disasters, recent political transitions and subsequent humanitarian programming/economic constraints escalated need across Afghanistan. Concurrent to the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan, active conflict escalated from May 2021 onward across the country which concomitantly stifled economic activities and drove displacement. In parallel, the former Afghan government declared a drought across 80% of the country in June 2021 which further impeded agricultural and livestock economic activities. Separately, reported COVID-19 cases spiked from May – July 2021 and from November 2021 - February 2022 - coeval with a pause in funding for the World Health Organization (WHO)-led Sehatmandi project that provides healthcare services across the country. The four districts selected were directly impacted by conflict, displacement, drought and COVID-19 waves.

As part overall efforts to encourage a rolling needs identification process in Afghanistan and in recognition of the complexity/rapidity of the present context, the purpose of this RNA is to provide the ICCT with a) an appraisal of existing information gaps; and b) capture the current humanitarian needs and vulnerabilities in the four districts.

2.2 Intended impact

Findings will inform communications between humanitarian actors and Afghan communities. In addition, this RNA is intended to inform Inter-Cluster Coordination Team’s (ICCT) planning and strategy on the recent assessed displacements.