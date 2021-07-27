Research Terms of Reference - Area Based Response to Informal Settlements in Urban Contexts, AFG2104 Afghanistan (June 2021, Version 1)

2. Rationale

2.1. Rationale

After over four decades of protracted conflict and recurring natural disasters in Afghanistan, aid actors have expanded their focus from providing life-saving assistance to people affected by displacement to also addressing early recovery and wider developmental problems including improving infrastructure, livelihood security and facilitating access to essential services, both with the goal of improving quality and non-discriminatory service delivery and promoting participatory community-level stakeholder engagement. According to the 2021 Afghanistan Humanitarian Response Plan, of the 18.4 million people identified as being in need nationwide in 2021, an estimated 5.6 million are now in urban areas and 72% of informal settlements reported to be containing recently arrived internally displaces persons (IDPs). Additionally, 78% of all settlements are located in urban and peri-urban areas, where competition for land is high and the threat of eviction even higher than in other areas. Rapid urbanization through informal settlements (ISETs) with limited access to basic services and insecure land tenure along with COVID-19 outbreak and economic crisis made residents of urban centers a particularly vulnerable population group. Even though many ISETs have formed within the boundaries of Afghan large urban centers and considering their rapid variation over time, there is still a lack of understanding of the main factors shaping vulnerability of their residents. As there are only a few detailed assessments at the local scale were conducted in recent years, it is critical to broader the knowledge about the main challenges and opportunities to address them in fast-growing urban centers in Afghanistan.

For a sustainable response to local urban community needs it is essential to ensure an effective humanitarian coordination mechanism and an information exchange system at the early recovery stage. As an integral part of these efforts, this USAID funded project aims to address the widening gap between the needs of displaced population living in informal settlements in urban centers and the existing aid interventions in Afghanistan. Area-based response, which is focusing on a territorial unit as an entry point rather than a specific humanitarian sector, will enable both streamlining humanitarian issues and response delivery into local planning frameworks and ensure the successful integration of vulnerable populations of ISETs into existing service delivery networks of the large host cities.

Therefore, through utilising a neighbourhood-based approach, Consortium partners– under REACH’s lead, ACTED and Norwegian Refugee Council - will promote holistic service provision, strengthen the evidence-based local planning, and improve coordination between humanitarian actors, local stakeholders and beneficiaries. ACTED and NRC will promote sustainable coordinated mechanism to address humanitarian and socio-economic vulnerabilities through establishing Community Centres and committees. In turn REACH research will inform the location of Community Centers as well as identify household needs, available capacities and major stakeholders involved in the range of humanitarian and longerterm interventions in each community.

Activities implemented under this project will follow an integrated community-based approach and include four major phases:

i. To ensure a full understanding of existing structure and capacities of informal communities within four large urban centres REACH will map out all Gozars and ISETs through organising participatory mapping focus group discussions (MFGDs) with community leaders;

ii. To provide additional analysis and develop detailed profile of each targeted city REACH will conduct key informant interviews (KIIs) with well-informed representatives of each local community (Gozar and ISET);

iii. REACH will conduct primary data collection with households livening within target areas to support community-led response through identifying main community vulnerability points;

iv. In collaborations with Community Committees ACTED and NRC, with REACH technical support, envision to develop priority data-driven programs specifically designed for each ISETs using area-based approach