Research Terms of Reference: Afghanistan Rental Assessment of Key Urban Markets AFG2107 (January-February 2022)

Introduction

Background

Following widespread conflicts, drought, and economic crisis across Afghanistan in 2021, the country continues to grapple with a widespread displacement crisis, driven by both years of conflicts, failed harvests, and a rapidly worsening economic situation. According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA)1, over 736,000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) were displaced in 2021 alone, leading to an estimated total of 3.4 million people displaced in Afghanistan by the end of 2022. Many of these IDPs have reportedly settled in provincial centres and other urban areas, putting strain on already fragile labour markets and essential services, including electricity, water, shelter, and access to sanitation. Current reports suggest that these displacement trends may continue to worsen; a report by ACAPS published on March 2022 noted that a second severe drought in four years also continues to threaten the livelihoods of more than 7.3 million rural Afghans, while unemployment and cash shortages are threatening the livelihoods of people in urban centres, including many formerly middle-class households.2 According to UNOCHA1, the Whole of Afghanistan Assessment conducted in 2021 informs that 31% of households impacted by conflict have been lost or severely damaged their shelters. As of the same source, 75% of households needed shelter assistance in 2021. In 2022, nearly 11 million persons will require adequate shelters and Non-Food Items including life-saving winter support in the form of heating items, blankets and winter clothing. The overall conditions of refugees in Afghanistan have largely remained identical in comparison to last year with a few deteriorations. Additional REACH studies on shelter have found this sector to be the household’s largest expense, which often draws away from other critical needs, compounding vulnerability.3 Furthermore, following the change in government in August 2021, more than four out of five Afghan Households have experienced significant decreases in or elimination of income, making it difficult for households to meet their basic needs, including sufficient housing.4 This lack of adequate and affordable housing is likely to push many other Afghans to flee to urban centres, creating pressure to create camps and more formal humanitarian structures to support what is likely to be IDP needs beyond those that host communities will be able to comfortably absorb.

About the assessment

In response to concerns about the possible formation of camps, the Emergency Shelter and Non-Food Items Cluster, in coordination with the Inter-Cluster Coordination Team (ICCT), has engaged in a strategy to provide cash for rent to displaced households without shelter so that they can instead rent already existing houses and apartments. This would thereby avoid the formation of camps in major urban centres, where services are likely to be much poorer, including greater concerns of protection for vulnerable individuals. However, in order to successfully design and implement a rental support programme, a rental assessment needs to be conducted.5 Without accurate data, on market prices, neighbourhood services, and housing types and level of rental assistance required will not be able to be identified, and the targeting of the programme will remain ad-hoc and unable to adequately address the needs of the population.6 To this end, in coordination with the ES/NFI Cluster, and funded by United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), REACH conducted a rental assessment of renters (including property agents, landlords, and community leaders involved in housing allocation) and household tenants in each of the largest urban rental markets of Afghanistan’s 7 regions: Bamyan (Central Highlands), Jalalabad (East), Khost (South East), Kandahar (South), Herat (West), Mazar (North), and Kunduz (North East). This assessment used a market based, mixed-methods approach, including both Household interviews with renters, and Key Informant interviews with housing providers, including property agents, landlords, community leaders, and Wakil-e Gozars. REACH developed tools informed by UNHCR's and Norwegian Refugee Council's previous rental assessments7 in Afghanistan and identified the key urban areas of each of the 7 cities where neighbourhoods most suitable for rental support were located for the household interviews and identifying the key informants to interview. REACH then conducted a population-representative household assessment sampling each city population at a 95% confidence level and 5% margin of error, totalling 3,666 interviews. Data was collected from 23 January to 9 February 2022. In addition, purposive interviews with KIIs were conducted in each city to triangulate the results from a landlord/property agent's perspective, totalling 618 interviews, across 7 regional capitals. Then, data cleaning, processing, analysing and validation has been carried out between 25 January to 29 March 2022. The final results report a comprehensive picture of rental conditions in 7 major urban markets of all those 7 regions.