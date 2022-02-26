Research Terms of Reference: Afghanistan Rental Assessment of Key Urban Markets AFG2107 (November 2021, Version 1.1)

Excerpt

2. Rationale

2.1 Background

Following widespread conflict across Afghanistan over 2021, hundreds of thousands of Afghan households have been displaced, over 550,780 people according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA), the majority of whom have fled to major urban centres for safety. While displacement accelerated throughout the summer, the influx of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) increased in August 2021, and many IDPs settled in public areas of Kabul and other cities, where they are now unsupported and living in camp-like conditions. In Kabul alone, 17,600 IPs were living in such conditions, and have been verified by UNOCHA to be in need of assistance.

Current reports suggest that humanitarian conditions in Afghanistan may continue to worsen; a report by ACAPS published on 23 August noted that over 28,000 people have been affected by flooding, over 3 million by drought, 152,000 by COVID19, and 9.5 million people by increasing food insecurity. These trends, coupled with the increased concerns over protection and a looming economic crisis, are likely to push many other Afghans to flee to urban centres, creating pressure to create camps and more formal humanitarian structures in order to support what are likely to be IDP needs beyond those that host communities will be able to comfortably absorb.

Among the myriad of needs, shelter remains a key concern for households affected by conflict in Afghanistan; In the most recent Humanitarian Needs Overview, it was noted that the 2020 Whole of Afghanistan Assessment found that shelter was the second most high-priority need for most shock-affected people in Afghanistan, after food. The 2020 Whole of Afghanistan assessment found that over half of all households (55%) had an ES/NFI Sectoral need. This was often related to severe needs across multiple area, which resulted in considerable expenses that made meeting other sectoral needs difficult. A total of 81% of households did not have an adequate heating device, and 28% of households reported that their shelters were significantly or fully damaged. Over 1 in 10 households with debt reported that rental costs or shelter repairs were the reason for their debt. Additional REACH studies on shelter have found shelter to be the household’s largest expense, which often draws away from other critical needs, compounding vulnerability.

2.2 Intended impact

In response to concerns of the possible formation of camps, the ES/NFI Cluster, in coordination with the Inter-Cluster Coordination Team (ICCT), has engaged in a strategy to provide cash for rent rental assistance to displaced households without shelter so that they can instead rent already existing houses and apartments. This would thereby avoid the formation of camps in major urban centres, where services are likely to be much poorer, including greater concerns of protection for vulnerable individuals. However, in order to successfully design and implement a rental support programme, a rental assessment needs to be conducted. Without accurate data, the right prices, neighborhoods, and housing types cannot be identified, and the targeting of the programme will remain ad-hoc and unable to adequately address the needs of the population.

To conduct this, the ES/NFI Cluster has requested REACH to conduct a rental assessment of renters (including property agents, landlords, and community leaders involved in housing allocation) and tenants/renters in each of the largest urban rental markets of Afghanistan’s 8 regions: Kabul (Central), Bamyan (Central Highlands), Jalalabad (East), Khost (South East), Kandahar (South), Herat (West), Mazar (North), and Kunduz (North East).