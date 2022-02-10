Afghanistan

Research Terms of Reference: Afghanistan Humanitarian Situation Monitoring (HSM) Pilot 02-APE (January 2022, Version 1)

2. Rationale

2.1 Background

Endemic poverty and decades of conflict have converged with COVID-19, natural disasters, and recent changes in governance to generate disparate needs and vulnerabilities within Afghanistan. The year-on-year increase in the number of people in acute and multi-sectoral need highlights the overall need for identification of possible areas in severe humanitarian need for timely evidence-based decision making and prioritisation via joint inter-sectoral analysis. While the overall availability and quality of data in Afghanistan is high, the rapidity with which humanitarian needs are anticipated to evolve following recent politic-economic shifts in-country will require a need for integrated analysis at regular intervals to both coordinate and triangulate findings from sectoral and inter-sectoral information sources and to inform a more timely and tailored response.

The Humanitarian Situation Monitoring (HSM) proposes to fill this information gap by providing regular analysis via a jointly-developed framework which draws from both primary and secondary sources for real-time monitoring regarding the severity and drivers of needs within Afghanistan. The HSM pilot is a one-time assessment designed to demonstrate the utility of a broader HSM and develop parameters for a future analytical framework.

2.2 Intended impact

HSM seeks to inform both the geographical and sectoral prioritization of emergency needs and any subsequent emergency interventions by actors in the response – including OCHA and clusters. HSM would also seek to complement the annual Whole of Afghanistan Assessment (WoAA) by filling in information gaps on a quarterly basis which could then inform OCHA and cluster planning. The HSM pilot is a one-time assessment designed to demonstrate the utility of a broader HSM, as well as inform response planning.

