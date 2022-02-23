Afghanistan
Research Terms of Reference: Afghanistan Humanitarian Situation Monitoring (HSM) AFG2109 (February 2022, Version 1)
Attachments
General Objective
To regularly collect and then triangulate information regarding service provision, sectoral needs, and vulnerabilities in Afghan communities to then support geographical and sectoral prioritizations within the 2022 humanitarian response in Afghanistan. HSM also seeks to complement the mid-year and annual household-level 2022 Whole of Afghanistan Assessments (WoAA 2022s) which assess the multi-sectoral and sectoral needs of target populations in the Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO).
Specific Objective(s)
Among assessed settlements in assessed districts, HSM specifically aims to:
With the complementary analysis from the mid-year WoAA 2022 and annual WoAA 2022, develop a severity index of sectoral needs and composite index of multi-sectoral need to define emergency need and then identify districts in emergency need.
Determine service provision gaps that may drive multi-sectoral and sectoral need – with particular attention to emergency need.
Determine vulnerabilities (e.g. shock, migration and reliance on unsustainable income sources) and the coping strategies (e.g. debt and child labor) that may drive multi-sectoral and sectoral need – with particular attention to emergency need.
With the complementary analysis from the mid-year WoAA 2022 and annual WoAA 2022, determine multi-sectoral and sectoral needs in assessed settlements in assessed districts – with particular attention to emergency need.
Conduct longitudinal analyses to monitor the evolution (e.g. escalations and descalations) of service provisions, vulnerabilities, and needs (multi-sectoral and sectoral) at national and district levels – with particular attention to the evolution of emergency need.