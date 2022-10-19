Research snapshot: the impacts of DOVID-19 on humanitarian needs

How do vulnerable crisis-affected populations cope with the impact of the pandemic and COVID-19 preventive policy measures? This study took a multisectoral lens. It generated understanding on how the severity of needs has evolved, and how preventive measures were adopted by communities in seven countries affected by humanitarian crisis.

Background

The onset of the COVID-19, and associated policy response measures, have exacerbated pre-existing vulnerabilities. There is an increasing need for humanitarian actors to address the unintended negative socioeconomic impacts of COVID-19 policy measures, which aggravate poor social and health outcomes, and the severity of multisector humanitarian needs. Understanding the vulnerability of populations prior to COVID-19, the adoption of preventive measures and their multisector impacts in Afghanistan, Ukraine, Bangladesh, Central African Republic, Nigeria, Iraq, and Libya.