Research Methodology Note: Informal Settlements Assessment AFG2001 - Version 2, 26/04/2020
General Objective
The overall project objective is to identify and provide basic information on current demographics and basic service information on locations and populations within informal settlements throughout Afghanistan in order to highlight caseloads and current conditions. This will provide a geographical understanding of the overall service access and assist in prioritization for more detailed needs assessments. With the focus on ISET vulnerability overall, one component of this will focus on COVID-19 vulnerability specifically.