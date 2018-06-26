26 Jun 2018

Regional Overview – Asia (25 June 2018)

Report
from Armed Conflict Location and Events Dataset
Published on 26 Jun 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (277.98 KB)

As Ramadan came to an end on June 14, the Afghan government decided to extend its ceasefire with the Taliban. The Taliban, however, resumed military operations of its spring offensive Eid and launched attacks in several provinces across the country – notably Faryab, Helmand, and Badghis Provinces. Levels of political violence increased by 38% in Afghanistan last week compared to the previous one.

In India, the unilateral ceasefire initiated by the central government in Jammu & Kashmir ended on Eid. Last week, state forces launched several cordon and search operations (CASOs) that left at least 10 people dead and sparked several riots. In East India, four Assam Rifles personnel were reportedly killed and six injured in an attack by militants from the National Socialist Council of Nagaland – Khaplang (NSCN-K) in Mon district, Nagaland. Meanwhile, protests in Assam against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016 continued.

In Bangladesh, two incidents of inter-Rohingya violence were reported from refugee camps in Cox’s Bazaar district. Two armed rival groups clashed in the Nayapara refugee camp on June 18, leaving at least 10 people injured. Additionally, armed assailants reportedly killed a Rohingya leader at the Balukhali-2 camp. One fatality was also reported from Sri Lanka after police opened fire at a group attacking policemen with swords in Tellippalai town.

Overall, demonstration levels remained static across South and Southeast Asia. Pakistan continues to be restive with general elections one month away. Activists across a number of political parties staged demonstrations over the nomination of candidates and fair representation. Last week, the first poll-related fatality for the current election cycle was reported from Mohmand Tribal Agency, where two groups clashed over whom to choose as a political leader after a rally hosted by Jamaat-e-Islami. One man was stoned to death while three others were injured.

(Data on Philippines, Thailand and Myanmar have not yet been released; trends are hence not explored above.)

