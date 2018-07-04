Regional Overview – Asia (2 July 2018)

Last week was marked by major protests in Afghanistan, ongoing election turmoil in Pakistan, and militant violence in Indonesia. In Afghanistan, following the end of the ceasefire, levels of political violence further increased by 20% compared to the previous week, which is a total hike of over 78% compared to the week of the ceasefire. In light of this spike in violence, people across 16 provinces took to the streets last week to demand peace negotiations between the Taliban and the Afghan government and an end to the war.

In Pakistan, tensions related to the upcoming general elections – scheduled for July 25 – continue to contribute to a large number of non-violent protests as well as violent attacks. In Sindh Province, Sindh Taraqi Pasand Party (STPP) workers were kidnapped by unidentified assailants. In Punjab Province, guards of the city mayor from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) opened fire onto Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) workers in a hospital.

In Indonesia, militant violence by both Jemaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD) and Papuan separatists were reported last week. The police killed one JAD militant on June 22 and two JAD militants on June 23, when they resisted arrest in West Java province. Meanwhile in Papua province on June 25, separatists shot at an aircraft chartered by the Mobile Brigade (Brimob) while landing at Keneyam Airport. The attack reportedly left several policemen injured and three civilians dead. On June 27, separatists shot at two boats carrying voters and government officials in Torere district, reportedly killing three people.

In India, levels of political violence remained high in the state of Jammu & Kashmir as state forces continue to carry out cordon and search operations (CASOs) that have reportedly left dead several militants as well as local youth who pelted stones at government forces to support the militants. In the state of Jharkhand, seven members of the police were reportedly killed when Maoist rebels exploded an improvised explosive device (IED). People in several parts of the country also took to the streets to protest against recent rape cases of minor girls.

In Bangladesh, unidentified militants ambushed a police task force, killing a former Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) leader who was accompanying the task force during a search operation in Sirajdikhan town. In Sri Lanka, an army corporal was shot and injured by an unidentified group in Colombo city.

(Data on Philippines, Thailand and Myanmar have not yet been released; trends are hence not explored above.)