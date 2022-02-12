Refugees International Statement on the Biden Administration’s Action on Bank Assets and Afghanistan

Please see below statement from Refugees International:

“The families of the victims of the 9/11 attacks should of course obtain compensation from the Taliban.

But we are concerned that the administration’s proposed arrangement is unwise, as it risks precipitating further suffering of the Afghan people.

Millions are already facing a dire and life-threatening humanitarian crisis this winter. Using part of Afghanistan’s reserves to help provide badly needed relief aid and essential services will no doubt help save lives. But we are concerned that this action could further cripple the country’s financial system and thereby perpetuate the suffering of the Afghan people. The humanitarian consequences of crippling the country’s financial system cannot be compensated with humanitarian aid deliveries. Instead, the administration should be taking measures to ensure the maintenance of banking and payments systems independent of Taliban control—and should have leveraged the funds in the Federal Reserve to achieve that outcome.”

