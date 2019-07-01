A Recent AREU Study Indicates a Drastic Decrease in the Availability of Credit

Kabul, 1 July 2019: The Afghanistan Research and Evaluation Unit (AREU) launched a research paper titled “On Borrowed Time: The limits of informal credit for livelihood security in Herat, Afghanistan” at a high-profile event in Kabul on 1 July 2019.

The event was attended by a number of high-ranking government officials, national and international organizations and civil society organizations representatives who discussed in detail the findings of the paper. It should be mentioned that this paper was produced as a result of a joint effort between AREU and the Secure Livelihoods Research Consortium (SLRC) and the Overseas Development Institute (ODI).

This study has thoroughly examined informal credit practices in two villages in Herat that differ in size and economy, exploring how credit operates. It has looked at the ways in which credit is used and negotiated, its interaction with livelihood development, how credit mechanisms are gendered and the extent to which social relations are underpinned by informal credit.

The study has found that the availability of credit has drastically decreased in recent years. It has linked this to a number of factors such as declining job opportunities in Iran, drought, access to water, longer-term land subdivision and demographic trends that has reduced the viability of agriculture as the mainstay of livelihoods.

The study notes, “Nonetheless, credit access remains widespread with few exceptions (namely opium addicted individuals) and religious norms ensuring loans are cost free and often with indefinite repayment periods enable most households to manage remarkably large debts averaging USD 2500.” The study found that a credit system had stretched to the limit, with poorer households in particular mortgaging their land, exhausting saleable assets and reducing consumption not just in the short-term but for years on end.

According to the study, informal credit systems are also highly gendered with women frequently participating in small in-kind exchange, but access to cash remains limited. The study found “The absence of men through work in Iran has to an extent increased women’s access to credit, as permission to borrow is granted by husbands before departure.” Although women are increasingly accessing credit, the study also noted that “ownership of the loan and responsibility to repay remain with the men and women’s agency is constrained by this as much as a lack of independent earnings and in rare cases, household factors combined with women’s agency and ability to work enables them to circumvent these norms to a degree.”

This paper is one of eight pieces of research conducted in Afghanistan, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Uganda. The study was conducted by the Afghanistan Research and Evaluation Unit (AREU), Centre for Poverty Analysis (CEPA - Sri Lanka), Feinstein International Center (FIC, Tufts University - Uganda), Nepal Institute for Social and Environmental Research (NISER), Overseas Development Institute (ODI) and the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI - Pakistan).

AREU is an independent research institute based in Kabul that was established in 2002 by the assistance of the international community in Afghanistan. AREU’s mission is to conduct high-quality evidence-based research to inform and influence policy and practice and to actively disseminate the results and promote a culture of research and learning.

AREU achieves its mission by engaging with policy makers, civil society, researchers and academics to promote their use of AREU’s research-based publications and its library, strengthening their research capacity and creating opportunities for analysis, reflection and debate.

AREU is governed by a Board of Directors comprised of representatives of donor organizations, embassies, the United Nations and other multilateral agencies, Afghan civil society and independent experts.

AREU has been ranked as the top think-tank in Afghanistan by the University of Pennsylvania’s Global Go To Think Tank Index Report in 2017, 2018, and 2019. The report also ranked the organization as number 5 in Central Asia. In 2018, UK-based Prospect Magazine recognized AREU as the top International Social Think Tank.

